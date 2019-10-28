Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Up 31.5% in October

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 84.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $173.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.76 million. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

