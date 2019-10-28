Electra (ECA) Price Up 48.7% This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinBene and Novaexchange. Electra has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $7,290.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electra has traded up 48.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000121 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,476,527,915 coins and its circulating supply is 28,609,371,362 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

