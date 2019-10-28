Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0016

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $31,168.00 and $8.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

