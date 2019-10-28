Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) & CV (NYSE:CVHL) Critical Analysis

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -2.05% 8.89% 0.84% CV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and CV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $54.55 million 2.47 -$11.30 million $1.34 7.96 CV $8.64 million N/A -$9.35 million N/A N/A

CV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. CV does not pay a dividend. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 83.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and CV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.15%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than CV.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats CV on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on the acquisition and management of residential non-performing loans and REO properties in the United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Realty Finance Corp. and changed its name to CV Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. CV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

