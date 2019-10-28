Elysium Trading Down 95.2% Over Last Week (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00629240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010710 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

