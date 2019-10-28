Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert W. Freeman purchased 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $322,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCF traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.