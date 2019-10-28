Emis Group (LON:EMIS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,137.48

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,137.48 and traded as low as $1,074.00. Emis Group shares last traded at $1,104.00, with a volume of 36,093 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $677.43 million and a P/E ratio of 30.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,049.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Emis Group’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Emis Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.85%.

Emis Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

