Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.79.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.64. 2,934,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,378. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

