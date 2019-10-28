Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.71-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on EHC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $77.00 price objective on Encompass Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

