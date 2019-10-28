Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE:ERF opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERF shares. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $15.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

