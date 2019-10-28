Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 74000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.93.

Get Engagement Labs alerts:

Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Engagement Labs Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Engagement Labs Company Profile (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Engagement Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagement Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.