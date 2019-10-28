ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC set a €14.90 ($17.33) target price on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.60 ($19.30).

ENI stock opened at €14.03 ($16.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. ENI has a 1-year low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 1-year high of €16.02 ($18.63). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.27.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

