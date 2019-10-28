Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $196.56

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $196.56 and last traded at $196.56, with a volume of 335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.33.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.04.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.33 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

