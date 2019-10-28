Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 21,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 71.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 78,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $27.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 90.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

