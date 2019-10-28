Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,157 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. Barclays cut shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.40 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

CRH stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.