Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,346 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.99% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DWX. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 430,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 102,760 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,134,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $40.03.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.