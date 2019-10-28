Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,640,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $102.38. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 27,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,525,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,936,493. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

