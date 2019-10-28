Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 166,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $66.43 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $893,350.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

