Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,331 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Post worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Post by 6.1% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Post by 0.6% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 282,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Post by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 186,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,185.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

POST opened at $101.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

