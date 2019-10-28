Envirosuite (ASX:EVS) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Envirosuite Ltd (ASX:EVS) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.31 ($0.22) and last traded at A$0.31 ($0.22), 670,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.32 ($0.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 million and a P/E ratio of -19.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.17.

Envirosuite Company Profile (ASX:EVS)

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells a technology platform. It offers environmental management software for environmental compliance, risk management, incident intelligence, impact modelling, source identification, blast management, and environmental intelligence. The company serves port operators, oil refineries, and government, as well as mining and wastewater industries.

