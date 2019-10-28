EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.10 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00035698 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Coinbe, Bitfinex and YoBit. Over the last week, EOS has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $2.93 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000920 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,034,533,403 coins and its circulating supply is 937,833,391 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, QBTC, TOPBTC, CPDAX, DOBI trade, Coinsuper, OKEx, IDCM, Bilaxy, Bibox, Neraex, ABCC, DragonEX, Zebpay, Instant Bitex, Upbit, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Kraken, CoinEx, Coindeal, OEX, Fatbtc, OpenLedger DEX, BitFlip, Exmo, Kuna, BigONE, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Binance, OTCBTC, Ovis, COSS, Coinone, YoBit, C2CX, Coinbe, ChaoEX, CoinBene, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Tidex, Rfinex, Bithumb, Mercatox, IDAX, EXX, CoinTiger, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, RightBTC, Cryptomate, Tidebit, Huobi, Hotbit, CoinExchange, BitMart, Gate.io, Coinrail, GOPAX, Koinex, DigiFinex, Livecoin, WazirX, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Liqui and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

