EPR Properties (EPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. EPR Properties has set its FY 2019 guidance at $5.32-5.48 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.32-5.48 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a net margin of 41.51% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $78.14 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

