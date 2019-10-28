Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQIX. Guggenheim raised their target price on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $539.15.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $566.54. 7,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,100. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Equinix has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $609.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.38.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $267,952.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $536,468.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,637,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,270,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,787,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,634,000 after buying an additional 686,771 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 652,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,806,000 after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.