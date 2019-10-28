Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paypal Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paypal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

PYPL stock opened at $107.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,307 shares of company stock worth $10,793,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 34.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 499,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 81.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

