Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.24.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Shares of PB stock opened at $73.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $643,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,837 shares in the company, valued at $9,583,614.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

