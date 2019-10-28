Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tc Pipelines Lp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tc Pipelines in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

TRP opened at $51.08 on Monday. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.568 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 32.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 6.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

