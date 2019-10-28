Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price objective on Equitrans Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $220,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas F. Karam acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 121,450 shares of company stock worth $1,956,423.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2,565.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 906,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 872,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,783,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,870,000 after purchasing an additional 679,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 535,602 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,279,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,777,000 after purchasing an additional 513,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 806.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 561,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 499,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

