ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Down 25.7% in October

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 41,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 942,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.30. 8,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,497. The company has a market capitalization of $188.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 15.87%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

