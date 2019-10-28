Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.57. 18,818,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,588,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $197.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.53 and a 200-day moving average of $187.34.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

