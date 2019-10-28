Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 121,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PHB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $19.03. 323,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.