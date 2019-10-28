Estate Counselors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 39,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 178,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 139,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.25. 9,442,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,770,003. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

