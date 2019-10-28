Evil Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Evil Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $64,490.00 and $1.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000406 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

Evil Coin (EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

