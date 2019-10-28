Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)’s share price rose 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.51, approximately 1,084,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,360,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D’amato acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $86,510.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $242,648. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after buying an additional 548,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 282,951 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,428,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 15.9% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 230,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 844,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.