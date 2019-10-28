EVOS (EVOS) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One EVOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. EVOS has a market cap of $18,952.00 and approximately $2,698.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EVOS has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EVOS Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

