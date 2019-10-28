eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE (OTCMKTS:EWLL) Shares Down 19%

eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Corp (OTCMKTS:EWLL)’s stock price traded down 19% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 2,379,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 711,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EWLL)

eWellness Healthcare Corporation develops a telemedicine platform for providing Distance Monitored Physical Therapy programs to pre-diabetic, cardiac, and health challenged patients through contracted physician practices and healthcare systems in the United States. The company is headquartered in Culver City, California.

