ExclusiveCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $287,604.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $560,315.00 and approximately $287,604.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00773962 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,747,983 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

