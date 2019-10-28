Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $161.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $174.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

