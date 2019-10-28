Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $956,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 30.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 958,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $80,385,000 after purchasing an additional 224,640 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.38 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,712.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,377 shares of company stock worth $11,430,652. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

