Extra Space Storage (EXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:EXR opened at $112.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.18. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $86.27 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.53.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $51,383.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,107.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,443,290.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,524 shares of company stock worth $32,186,880. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

