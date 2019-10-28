Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $305,984.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 294,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,780.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.01 million, a P/E ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

