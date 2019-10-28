F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $166.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $164.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an inline rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $143.55 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.19.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $33,932.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,820.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $290,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,783 shares of company stock worth $2,219,345. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in F5 Networks by 66.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in F5 Networks by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

