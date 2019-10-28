Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.78

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.78 and traded as low as $20.07. Fauquier Bankshares shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

The company has a market cap of $75.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

In related news, CEO Marc J. Bogan acquired 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,779.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $278,435.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBSS. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

