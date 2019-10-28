Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

FMCC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.