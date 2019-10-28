Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

FOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other Ferro news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 7,500 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $91,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $367,572.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 232,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,305.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,600. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferro by 1.1% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ferro by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,112,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ferro by 386.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 523,047 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferro by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 167,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $908.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. Ferro has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

