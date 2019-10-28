FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 784,421 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 721,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,686,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,115,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 3,168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 405,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,938,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $839,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,379,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,633,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $205,762.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,354.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,743 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $39.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.84. FibroGen Inc has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.