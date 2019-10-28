Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Position Lessened by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,222,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,917,000 after purchasing an additional 264,272 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 97,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $8,431,163.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,608,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $129.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

