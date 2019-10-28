Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Sells 400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

JNJ stock opened at $128.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

