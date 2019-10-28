Financial Advantage Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $128.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $336.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

