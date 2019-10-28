Financial Comparison: Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) versus Gold Reserve (NYSE:GDRZF)

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Osisko gold royalties and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko gold royalties 0 4 3 0 2.43 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus price target of $16.90, suggesting a potential upside of 77.71%. Given Osisko gold royalties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Osisko gold royalties is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osisko gold royalties and Gold Reserve’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko gold royalties $378.44 million 3.62 -$81.46 million $0.15 63.40 Gold Reserve $51.57 million 3.35 $41.86 million N/A N/A

Gold Reserve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko gold royalties.

Risk and Volatility

Osisko gold royalties has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Osisko gold royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gold Reserve pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 43.7%. Osisko gold royalties pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of Osisko gold royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko gold royalties and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko gold royalties -30.81% 1.89% 1.47% Gold Reserve N/A -18.72% -18.05%

Summary

Osisko gold royalties beats Gold Reserve on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 136 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

