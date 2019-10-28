Financial Comparison: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Travelzoo alerts:

This table compares Travelzoo and Pareteum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $111.32 million 1.04 $4.66 million N/A N/A Pareteum $32.44 million 1.51 -$12.98 million $0.09 4.78

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Pareteum.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and Pareteum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 5.66% 43.15% 11.83% Pareteum -23.68% -1.66% -1.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Pareteum shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Pareteum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Travelzoo has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pareteum has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Travelzoo and Pareteum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Pareteum 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pareteum has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,527.91%. Given Pareteum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pareteum is more favorable than Travelzoo.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Pareteum on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various other applications. In addition, the company provides software solutions, which layer over disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged communication services and applications for enterprise communications and core telecommunications markets; and Wi-Fi access on mobile devices through its SaaS platform. Pareteum Corporation serves the markets of Internet of Things, mobile virtual network operators, smart cities, and application developers. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.